Big Rally Lifts Lady Bulldogs Past Milan

The Chelsea girls basketball team overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to rally past Milan for a 63-59 win Saturday.

Chelsea trailed 49-36 after three quarters, but did not fold as the Bulldogs exploded for 27 fourth quarter points to rally past the Big Reds.

Megan McCalla sparked the Bulldogs with 11 fourth quarter points, including hitting four of six free throws in the period.

The Bulldogs began to chip away at the lead with triples from Leila Wells, McCalla, and Jessica Emmert.

They tied the game at 59 and Welles drove in for a lay-up to give the Bulldogs a 61-59 lead with 31 seconds left. Following a Milan miss, Wells was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to seal the comeback win for Chelsea.

McCalla finished with a team high 17 points.

Wells added 15 points, including eight in the fourth, while Emmert chipped in with 15 points. Andrea Kowalski added nine points and Emily McCalla seven for the Bulldogs who improved to 8-2 overall with the win.