Chelsea Hockey Takes Down Dexter for Second Straight Time

The Chelsea hockey team extended its unbeaten streak to 11 games after beating rival Dexter for the second time in three night Saturday and moved one step closer to the SEC White title with a 5-1 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Brandon Davila put Chelsea up with a goal with a first period goal and Jack Capper made it 2-0 early in the second. A big moment came late in the second with Dexter on the powerplay, when Tyler Valik found the net for a short-handed goal for the Bulldogs to make it 3-0 after two.

Jonathon Rosevelt put the Dreadnaughts on the board early in the third to make it 3-1, but Corbin Steele scored just over a minute later for Chelsea to extend the Bulldogs lead to 4-1.

Valik wrapped up the scoring with an even strength goal with four minute left. He led the Bulldogs with two goals and two assists.

Drew Sherwood, Keegan Montgomery, Brendan Westcott, Pedro Lopes, and Devin McIntyre each added one assist for Chelsea. Harrison Lantis stopped 15 of 16 shots for Chelsea, while Amanda Crundwell saved 23 in net for Dexter.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1-1 overall on the season.