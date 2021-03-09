CPD Weekly Report 03-09-21

From Chelsea Police Department

Incident #: 21-376

Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 4, 2021

Time: 12:20 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street to attempt to apprehend a subject who was known to be in the area and was wanted on a Felony drug charge out of Jackson County. Upon arriving in the area, the suspect in question a 35-year-old Jackson woman was located. Officers approached the suspect and after positively identifying the suspect she was placed under arrest without incident. The suspect was transported to Clear Lake Rd. X I-94 and the suspect was turned over to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy.