A tragic death in Chelsea

A Chelsea High School senior’s life was tragically taken on the night of March 6 after he was struck by a vehicle on I-94.

The death of Shaun Happy, 18 of Chelsea, has left his family and a community heartbroken.

It happened that Saturday night in Leoni Township in Jackson County.

Michael Jester, Director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Township, said at 7:14 p.m., they were dispatched to I-94 near Sargent Road in Leoni Township for a subject running near the road.

“Prior to our arrival, we were updated that the subject had been struck by a vehicle. The subject, an 18-year-old Chelsea man was fatally injured,” Jester told The Sun Times News through email on March 9. “He was struck by a westbound 2020 Jeep, driven by a 37-year-old man from Rochester Hills. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The 18-year-old Chelsea man was identified as Shaun Michael Happy.”

Officers cleared the scene at 11:08 p.m.

Jester said the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.

“This is a tragic situation and we send our condolences to the Happy family and the Chelsea community,” said Jester.

The tragedy has led to his family to telling their story of the events that night and asking that the community think more about the mental health needs of the youth. They did this through the creation of a GoFundMe page.

Titled the "Shaun Happy Memorial," it reads:

“Our family, as you may know, has suffered an unimaginable loss. On Saturday night, Shaun passed away. Our little world will never be the same. There are a lot of different stories circulating through the community right now. I feel it is important to take a moment to clarify the situation. We don’t want this tragedy to be for naught. Our entire community is affected by how/why this occurred. Shaun has been dealing with anxiety and depression for the past year and a half. He had amazing support from the school and from community mental health professionals. He had many fantastic friends that were 100% there for him; however, Saturday night Shaun resorted to taking drugs that are known to be pretty prevalent with our teens. He lost control and lashed out on his older brother (please send him extra prayers). He jumped out of the car and took off running. He ended up on 94 where he was struck and was killed almost instantly (please keep that driver in your prayers as well). We are still finding it hard to just breathe, but feel it is necessary to take the time to write this in the hopes that this may help save someone else’s son or daughter. Mental health issues - even with all the resources available - are no joke! Drugs - even “just weed” - are no joke! We need to, as a community, wrap our collective brains around these problems. Anyone who knew Shaun knows that he was an absolute light. He was one of the biggest hearts ever to have graced this world. He loved harder than anyone you will ever meet. That light needs to live on - in us as parents, as kids, and a community.”



“So, as we process the loss of our son and the desire to see some good come from this horrible tragedy, we ask that instead of gifts/flowers to us, that you would consider a gift in Shaun’s honor to be used to help promote mental health awareness in our local youth. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to profit a local organization intended to help with the mental health needs of our communities youth. Thank you for your support and prayers.”

The tragedy has obviously impacted his peers, and Chelsea High School is one place that understands this so it has created a space and opportunity for those to reach out for some support.

CHS Principal Michael Kapolka said the counseling and Crisis Team are in place to, “support students who are in our building as well as our virtual learners as they process their grief surrounding Shaun's passing.”

He said they also have a long-standing relationship with Ele's Place based in Ann Arbor, “who has been a wonderful partner in supporting our school community in our time of grief.”

To lend some support, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/shaun-happy-memorial?qid=ae768e7922683560675f612cc41f1c4e.