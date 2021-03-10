St. Louis Center Hosts Seminar for Dementia Care Givers Using Montessori Techniques

From Joseph Yekulis, Public Relations Director

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and a perfect time for St. Louis Center to host its next Special Needs Seminar titled “Helpful Tools for those Caring for Someone with Dementia.”

This will be a “virtual” seminar held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the general public to help those coping with a loved one dealing with dementia in their lives. Taught by SLC’s Chief Operations Officer Deana Fisher, who has many years of experience in the field, we will be discussing the Montessori Inspired Lifestyles© that Dr. Cameron Camp has taught at St. Louis Center since 2019. Dr. Camp manages the Center for Applied Research in Dementia in Cleveland, Ohio. This method harnesses the Montessori concepts typically used with preschool children of hands-on interaction, self-guided discovery, and fostering independence.

This seminar is meant for caregivers and first responders who would like to develop more tools in their toolkit for how to deal with a person with dementia, whether developmentally disabled or not. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund supports this event, and advanced registration is required. You may register online at http://bit.ly/slcWebinarsor view on YouTube.

For more event information, contact Public Relations Director Joe Yekulis at 734-475-8430, or visit www.stlouiscenter.org. St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities now operating in its 61st year.