Cleary’s Pub Expands Outdoor Space

From D&B Strategic Marketing

This week a large white tent appeared behind Cleary's Pub. Last summer Cleary's, like many other Chelsea restaurants, had created outdoor seating environments. The tent will be heated during the cooler shoulder months and the sides will be removed late spring through mid-to-late October. The added space will create an open-air covered dining and socializing experience for everyone to enjoy during these lingering Covid days and beyond.

Cleary's Pub remained open throughout the pandemic, offering online ordering and curbside pick-up. Pat Cleary, one of the three owners, said, "We had an online ordering system setup, but because we are a sit-down establishment, we didn't use it. But on March 17, we knew how to use it!"

Since they opened their doors in 1991, Pat Cleary and his sisters Joan (Cleary) Henry and Meg (Cleary) Boomer have worked to make every visit to Cleary's Pub an enjoyable event… from the food to the ambiance. Joan retired from the business two years ago; Pat and Meg are working in the restaurant most days of the week. Cleary's has been about quality - from the handcrafted beers to the spirited atmosphere. You are greeted and served by the friendly, knowledgeable staff who have a love for the community. Cleary's Pub has an extensive menu that combines quality fare with a host of locally sourced specials that keep you coming back again and again.

Cleary's is also known for combining the best of great food and live music. On St. Patrick's Day, the outdoor tent will house Wes Fritzmeier performing live music, and a Bagpipe performer will be passing through in honor of the day!