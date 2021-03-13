The Common Grill Reopens its Doors

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Tuesday, March 16 is a huge day. The Common Grill, including online ordering, will be opening Tuesday, March 16 at 4 pm. One year from the date of the initial Covid-19 closing.

Craig Common said, “I am beyond words excited about this day! I was born to be a Chef occupied with preparing food. I don’t know anything else. I am ready!” The restaurant will continue to follow state and CDC safety guidelines. Masks are required for in-restaurant dining. The Common Grill will also continue to offer robust online ordering with a curbside pickup option at www.commongrill.com.

The Common Grill started taking reservations on March 8 for the reopening on the 16th. Common shared, “We have had a tremendous response to reopening and thank everyone for their patience and support.” Reservations are strongly recommended.

The Grill has a few new menu items that will delight your taste buds and complement their all-time favorite dishes. New menu items include:

Grilled miso ahi tuna with shrimp dumplings

Wasabi mashers and dashi broth

Sauteed hazelnut crusted scallops with honey-lime butter

Grilled three-cheese flatbread pizza

Spicy fried lake smelt with red bell mayo

Craig Common and his wife Donna have been operating the restaurant since 1991, which means this is their 30th year! They are committed and resilient. The Common Grill adapts to change and continues to present fresh, imaginative American dishes while providing outstanding service.

During the pandemic, The Common Grill introduced a new ‘Back Door Market’ which features fresh fish, seafood, pasta by the pound, and wine by the bottle. Available through online ordering at www.commongrill.comand curbside pickup. The Back Door Market also includes Common Grill rolls, either baked or unbaked, house dressings, and homemade cookies. The unique wine offerings can be purchased by the bottle at extraordinarily moderate prices. With ingredients from the Back Door Market, guests can recreate restaurant favorites following recipes in Chef Craig’s Common Grill Cookbooks.

Please check the website for new hours at www.commongrill.com. Everyone at The Common Grill looks forward to serving you again. The Common Grill is indeed a cornerstone of what makes Chelsea a great place to live, visit, and dine!