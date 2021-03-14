Bulldogs in Control of SEC White After Win Over Pinckney

The Chelsea basketball team took down Pinckney for the second time to take over the top spot in the SEC White alone with just two games remaining.

Unlike the last game where the Bulldogs fell behind Pinckney 11-0 and had to battle back, Chelsea jumped out to a 12-3 after one quarter and had to hold off the Pirates all night.

Matt Blanton sparked the Bulldogs with a pair of triples in the first quarter run.

Pinckney began to chip away at the lead in the second by outscoring Chelsea 10-6 to make it an 18-15 game at the break.

Another fast start in the third lifted Chelsea to an 11-point lead early in the third, but the Pirates answered with an 8-0 run to cut the lead back to three late. Jordan Fansler nailed a big three-pointer to stop the Pirate run and give the Bulldogs a 34-28 lead after three.

Chelsea would hold off the Pirates in the fourth and had a nine-point lead with 2:30 left in the game and held on for the win.

The Bulldogs now hold a game lead with Jackson and Dexter remaining. Depending on outcomes of Tuesday nights games, Chelsea hosts Dexter Friday in what would be a battle for the outright or shared SEC White title.

Fansler finished with a team high 12 points.

Lucas Hanifan hit three triples and scored 11 points, Blanton nine points on three triples, Joey Cabana seven points, Ben Strzyzewski four points, and Jayden Woody two.