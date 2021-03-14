Chelsea School District staying focused on its learning plan

As legislation out of Lansing pushes some school districts across the state to increase in-person learning , the plan remains the same in Chelsea.

The Chelsea School District is focused on more classroom learning after Spring Break when the district expects to increase in-person learning to four or five days per week.

This remains in place even with the Michigan Senate and House passing of and the Governor’s signature on legislation to distribute stimulus dollars and state aid dollars. The legislation calls for schools to offer at least 20 hours of in-person instruction to students starting no later than March 22nd.

To update the school community on this and in-person learning, CSD Superintendent Julie Helber sent out a letter dated March 13, 2021.

“Dear Chelsea Community,

“Last week, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill (HB) 4048, which was proposed by the legislature as a way to designate the second round of federal financial assistance for schools known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds. This bill was meant to provide additional financial support to schools as we continue educating and supporting students safely during the pandemic. The Chelsea School District and other districts across the state have been closely monitoring the development of HB 4048 since the federal government announced this round of funding last year.

“While the Chelsea School District will receive funding through the original Title I formula, we were hopeful we would meet the bill’s requirements to receive additional funding from HB 4048, I am disappointed that a significant change was made to the bill at the last minute which would ask us to compromise our commitment to prioritizing the safety of our students and staff. To qualify for a portion of these additional funds, a school district must offer 20 hours of in-person instruction a week to all students beginning next week on March 22, 2021.

“At the Chelsea School District, the health and safety of our entire school community is our number one priority, especially during this unprecedented pandemic. Our hybrid model has been incredibly successful this year because we are using every safety protocol available to us to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of students in a classroom, maintaining physical distancing and masking up. We are proud that we have been able to provide both the consistency and flexibility needed for our students to safely continue learning. The Chelsea School District will be increasing in-person instruction opportunities on April 19, two weeks after Spring Break so we can monitor any potential increase in cases and once all of our staff have the opportunity to be fully protected by vaccination. We believe the sudden requirement of HB 4048 to provide a minimum of 20 hours of in-person instruction to all students as soon as next week would jeopardize the health and safety of students, families and staff.

“Although we are disappointed our district will not qualify for these funds (we are not alone in this challenge), we want to be clear that the Chelsea School District is in a financially healthy position. We have a strong fund balance of over 15% and believe we will end the year closer to 20%. We are grateful to have received additional funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last year, ESSER 1 funds and we anticipate additional funding from a third round of ESSER funds in the future.

“Rest assured that the Chelsea School District will continue providing an exceptional education to our students while upholding rigorous health and safety standards and protocols. As we continue developing our plans to increase in-person instruction on April 19, we will ensure families have the information they need to make informed choices that best meet the educational and safety needs of your student(s). If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at jhelber@chelsea.k12.mi.us.”

Sincerely, Julie Helber, Ed.D

Superintendent

Chelsea School District