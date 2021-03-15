Chelsea teachers voice support for the in-person learning plan

From the Chelsea Education Association:

March 15, 2021

Dear Chelsea Community,

Last week, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4048, a proposal by the state legislature to designate the second round of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds, which provide financial assistance to schools.

Unfortunately, the legislature decided to add at the eleventh hour a clause that would require districts to offer at least 20 hours of in-person instruction by March 22 in order to qualify for funds. District leaders across the state are scrambling to adjust instructional models in hopes of meeting this requirement, forced to choose between prioritizing the safety of their staff, students, and community and the funding they need in a time of crisis. And even as districts prepare to bring students to their buildings for longer periods of time, often at the expense of social distancing mitigation measures, there is still uncertainty about how the Michigan Department of Education will interpret the 20-hour requirement language.

The Chelsea Education Association applauds the Chelsea School District’s decision to stand its ground in putting the health and well-being of our community first. Dr. Helber recently released the district’s plan to increase in-person instruction opportunities on April 19, two weeks after spring break, in order to a) allow time to monitor a potential increase in cases after the break and b) allow all staff the opportunity to be fully immunized against COVID-19. In addition, the logistics alone make a full return to in-person instruction in a week’s time nearly impossible to execute in a responsible manner.

We recognize the critical social-emotional and academic benefits of in-person instruction. We also recognize the impossible situations in which many of our families find themselves, forced to figure out how to make remote learning work as best it can for their students. Further, we know that there are strong opinions all over the spectrum in our community (and even within our membership) when it comes to the district’s decisions in this unprecedented school year.

Regardless of the instructional model, educators have mastered new technologies, researched best practices, flexed their creative muscles, and figured out how to simultaneously instruct both students physically in front of them and those joining class remotely. The educators of this district always work tirelessly for their students and their community, but they have risen to the challenges of the past year with unimaginable poise.

We join our community in anticipation of the day students can return to more frequent face-to-face instruction. We also urge patience as we advocate to do so in the safest way possible, with mitigated risks both to public health and to the consistency of our instructional model. An increase in face-to-face instruction is not a “silver bullet” solution to the problems we face; a return done too hastily could be detrimental to our efforts to offer consistent, in-person instruction that approaches the sense of normalcy we all desperately crave. We believe that it is unacceptable to sacrifice this for funding that, frankly, should not be wrapped in red tape.

The CEA has and always will dedicate itself to advocating for policies and practices that benefit this district’s educators, its support staff, its students, its families, and its community.

For Chelsea,

Adam Schilt

Chelsea E.A., President