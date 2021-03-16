CPD Weekly Report 03-16-21

From Chelsea Police Department

Incident #:21-421

Location: 100 block of N. Main Street

Date: March 11, 2021

Time: 10:38 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Main Street for the report of a fight in progress outside of a nearby apartment.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by two male subjects who had reportedly been engaged in a physical altercation as well as a female witness. The officers spoke with the parties involved and determined that there had in fact been a physical altercation between the two male subjects. Conflicting statements from the parties involved made it unclear who the aggressor was. After speaking with the parties involved it was determined that neither of the involved parties wished for criminal prosecution.

In the course of the investigation, it was determined that one of the male subjects was currently out on bond for a previous domestic assault. The bond conditions prohibited him from having contact with the victim (who was the witness in this evening's complaint) as well as prohibited him from being at the property in question.

The incident will be submitted to the court to review and determine what if any of the bond conditions were violated and what recourse to take against the potential violations of the court order.