Chelsea Wrestlers Prep for Districts

Photo provided by Rebecca Grabarczyk

The Chelsea wrestling team wrapped up its regular season by splitting six matches at a pair of quads last week.

The Bulldogs opened with a tough SEC quad at Saline. They defeated Tecumseh 48-21, but fell to Adrian 39-31, and Saline 58-21.

Dalton Grabarczyk and Carter Trinkle picked up three wins each to lead Chelsea.

Daniel Garza, Elijah Ratliff, Nolan Sinkwitts, and Cole Munson each collected a pair of wins, while single wins went to Zach Byerly and Thomas Shemwell.

The Bulldogs then traveled to Battle Creek and took two of three matches, beating Harper Creek 69-17, Pennfield 60-24, and falling to Jackson Northwest 45-36.

Munson recorded three wins to lead the Bulldogs.

Jonas Norwood, Grabarczyk, and Byerly each earned two wins, while Lucas Racine, Garza, Trevor Lantis, Kamren Chapman, Trinkle, and Sinkwitts each recorded single wins.

The Bulldogs will compete in the team and individual districts at Fowlerville Wednesday and Saturday.