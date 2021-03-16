Chelsea Hockey Finishes Unbeaten in SEC

The Chelsea hockey team ran the table on the SEC competition after three wins this week.

The Bulldogs finished with a 12-0-1 league record and claimed the SEC White title and are rolling into the state tournament which starts this week.

Chelsea opened the week by blanking Jackson 8-0.

Devin McIntyre had a big game with four goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs, while line partner Tyler Valik had a five-point night as will with two goals and three assists.

Keegan Montgomery scored a pair of goals, while Jack Capper record three assists. Single assists went to Brendon Westcott, Corbin Steele, Pedro Lopes, Kyle Valik, and Hayden Westcott. Harrison Lantis made 16 save in net for the shutout.

Chelsea then took down Pinckney 7-1.

Capper had a big night with two goals and two assists to pace the Bulldogs.

Steele had two goals and an assist, Montgomery and McIntyre one goal and one assist each, and Brandon Davila one goal. Assists went to T. Valik and Michael Jones two each, B. Westcott and Keegan McLaughlin one each as Byron Bayer recorded 27 save in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with an 8-0 mercy of Ann Arbor Huron.

McIntyre led the way with two goals, while Capper added a goal and two assists.

T. Valik and Steele each had a goal and assist, Drew Sherwood one goal, and Gavin James finished the mercy with is first career goal. Montgomery and Jones each had a pair of assists, H. Westcott one assist, and Ben Mitts earned the shutout in net with six saves.