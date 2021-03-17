St. Joe’s Chelsea Coordinates with Community Organizations for Vaccinations

From St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

In coordination with the Washtenaw County Health Department and other leading community organizations, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea continues to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the county, including the proactive outreach to local community organizations to help identify those local residents most vulnerable.

In one such partnership, St. Joe's Chelsea offered weekly vaccine appointments to the staff of the Chelsea School District, beginning with those over 65, working their way through all staff.

Dr. Julie Helber, Superintendent, Chelsea School District, recently shared these words on the partnership:

"The Chelsea School District is so thankful for the involvement of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea during this pandemic. As community partners, I have always felt tremendous support from our local hospital. Under these circumstances, St. Joe's Chelsea really stepped up to support the Chelsea School District in our efforts to provide vaccinations to staff. All of us know how important it is to get our students back to increased in-person learning. This collaboration is one example of the power in community partnerships."

In addition to the Chelsea School District, St. Joe's Chelsea has partnered with local senior centers, outreach organizations, and faith communities to identify eligible community members.

Photo credit: St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea