Chelsea Hockey Pulls Away from Franklin in Regional Opener

Thee are just some games where a team dominates but just can't seem to find then net and the game stays close throughout until the end.

That was the case of the D3 Regional matchup between Chelsea and Livonia Franklin Tuesday night with the Bulldogs dominating from the start, but not able to pull away until the final minutes to earn a 4-1 win and advance to the Regional semis Thursday night.

Chelsea allowed just nine shots on net and peppered the Franklin goaltender with 43, but led just 2-1 late in the third.

Brendan Westcott put the Bulldogs on top at the 15:15 mark of the first period, but Franklin would even things up with 3:31 left in the period to tie it a 1-1.

Just 26 second later the Bulldogs answered with a goal by Keegan Montgomery to make it 2-1 after one period.

Chelsea peppered the net in the second, but Franklin's Brenden Pederson made every stop to keep it 2-1 after two periods.

Pederson continued standing on his head in the third until late.

Devin McIntyre hit Tyler Valik with a pass on a two-on-one and he slipped it home to make it 3-1 with 3:55 left.

Franklin went on a powerplay with 3:22 left, but Chelsea sealed the deal when McIntyre scored shorthanded with an assist to Valik to make it 4-1.

The Bulldogs will now face SEC rival Pinckney, a team they have beaten twice this season in the semifinals Thursday night at 5:00PM.

Chelsea knows full well that it is difficult to beat a team three straight times in a season as the Bulldogs proved that last season when knocked of Dexter after the Dreadnaughts had beaten them twice in the regular season.