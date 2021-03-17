Lady Bulldogs Claim SEC White Title

Photo from Chelsea Girls' Basketball Twitter

The SEC White title showdown was not the battle that was expected as a relentless Chelsea defense helped the Bulldogs rout the Vikings 49-21 and claim the SEC White girls basketball title Tuesday night.

The two teams battled earlier in the season when Chelsea won a hotly contested contest 40-37.

This game was not the same.

The defense locked down on Jackson from the start as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead behind six first quarter points from Leila Wells.

Jackson would score four straight to close the quarter to make it 9-4, but the Chelsea defense did not let up in the second.

Emily McCalla scored five points and Andrea Kowalski four in the second as the Bulldogs built a 20-10 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs held the Vikings to six points in the third and extended the lead to 32-16 after three and the Bulldogs put 17 points on the board in the fourth to cruise to the win and the league crown.

Megan McCalla led the Bulldogs with 14 points, including seven in the third.

Wells and Emily McCalla finished with eight each and Kowalski six.

Sarah Kennings chipped in with four points, Jessica Emmert and Rachel Bullock three each, Ella Day two, and Morgan Majeske one.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in the White and 9-2 overall.