Chelsea Clinches Share of First SEC White Title Since 2007

It has been a long time coming for the Chelsea boys' basketball team, but a 57-27 win over Jackson Tuesday night snapped a 14 year drought for the Bulldogs as they clinched at least a share of the SEC White title for the first time since 2007.

The Bulldogs host Dexter Friday night with a chance at winning an outright title and plus at the same time, keep their biggest rivals from sharing the White Crown as well.

Dexter trails Chelsea by one game in the standings going in to Friday nights title showdown.

The Bulldogs needed to get by Jackson first and from the start it showed they were not going to look past the Vikings.

Chelsea held Jackson scoreless in the first quarter and jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one.

Things continued to go the Bulldogs way in the second as they outscored the Vikings 13-5 to take a 26-5 lead at the half.

The lead continued to grow in the third with an 18-11 run and pushed the lead to 44-16 and the Bulldogs cruised in the fourth.

After the game the Bulldogs celebrated by cutting down the nets and they hope its not the last time this season.

Lucas Hanifan led Chelsea with 16 points, while Jordan Fansler added 13.

Joey Cabana finished with nine, Dom Guthre and Matt Blanton six points each, Brandon Snyder three, Jacob Stephens and Jayden Woody two each.