Saline PD Weekly Summary 03-18-21

From Saline Police Department

Incident: 21-992-993/Family Trouble

Date/Time: 3-7-21 @ 2259 hours

Location: 3000 Block of Wildwood Ct

Information: Officers dispatched to the 3000 block of Wildwood Ct for family trouble. Officers contacted both parties and took one subject into custody, where they were transported to Washtenaw County Jail. No injuries and report turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Incident: 21-1042/Liquor Inspection

Date/Time: 3-11-21 @ 1403 hours

Location: 1300 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer conducted a liquor inspection near the 1300 block of E Michigan Ave. No violations were observed.

Incident: 21-1052/Animal Complaint

Date/Time: 3-12-21 @ 1833 hours

Location: 200 Block of Pleasant Ridge Dr

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Pleasant Ridge Dr for a found dog report. Officer took custody of the dog and posted on our social media City of Saline pages where its owner contacted us and picked up their dog with no issues.

Incident: 21-1077/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 3-13-21 @ 1351 hours

Location: 7000 E Michigan Ave and Hopper Dr

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of E Michigan and Hopper Dr for a report of a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.