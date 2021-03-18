Saline PD Weekly Summary 03-18-21
From Saline Police Department
#####
Incident: 21-992-993/Family Trouble
Date/Time: 3-7-21 @ 2259 hours
Location: 3000 Block of Wildwood Ct
Information: Officers dispatched to the 3000 block of Wildwood Ct for family trouble. Officers contacted both parties and took one subject into custody, where they were transported to Washtenaw County Jail. No injuries and report turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
#####
Incident: 21-1042/Liquor Inspection
Date/Time: 3-11-21 @ 1403 hours
Location: 1300 Block of E Michigan Ave
Information: Officer conducted a liquor inspection near the 1300 block of E Michigan Ave. No violations were observed.
#####
Incident: 21-1052/Animal Complaint
Date/Time: 3-12-21 @ 1833 hours
Location: 200 Block of Pleasant Ridge Dr
Information: Officer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Pleasant Ridge Dr for a found dog report. Officer took custody of the dog and posted on our social media City of Saline pages where its owner contacted us and picked up their dog with no issues.
#####
Incident: 21-1077/Traffic Crash
Date/Time: 3-13-21 @ 1351 hours
Location: 7000 E Michigan Ave and Hopper Dr
Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of E Michigan and Hopper Dr for a report of a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.