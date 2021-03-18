ADVISORY: Roadwork at Zeeb and Liberty

From WCRC

WHEN: Starting Monday, March 22, 2021WHERE: Intersection of Zeeb Rd and Liberty Rd in Scio TownshipWHY: Tree removalsBACKGROUND: On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) and its contractor will begin tree removals at the intersection of Zeeb Rd and Liberty Rd in Scio Township. These removals are in preparation for the intersection improvement project planned later this summer.Forestry work at the intersection is expected to last 3 days, however, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. The intersection will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Nate Murphy, project manager, (734) 327-6647, or via email at murphyn@wcroads.org