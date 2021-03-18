Wrestlers Fall to Mason in District Opener

Chelsea wrestling saw the team portion of its season end Wednesday night when the Bulldogs fell 54-16 to a strong Mason team.

The district was originally scheduled to be hosted by Fowlerville, but the Gladiators were forced to drop out due to Covid concerns so the team and individual districts were moved to Mason.

The Bulldogs picked up just three wins on the night.

Cole Munson and Carter Trinkle recorded pins and Dalton Grabarczyk earned a major- decision over his opponent.

The match of the night came at 103 when Kamren Chapman fell behind 7-0, but battled back to tie the match with a nearfall in the final second to send it into overtime. Chapman would eventually fall in the second overtime 9-7, but it was an amazing comeback to get the match there.

Chelsea will compete in the individual districts Saturday at Mason.