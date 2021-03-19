Chelsea Community Update, 03-15-21

By Doug Marrin

Public Comments

The first resident to speak during the public comments portion of the agenda applauded the police department and City for their strides in listening and responding to the outpouring of public concern. He urged the City to continue its efforts to improve public dialogue with law enforcement by establishing a civilian oversight committee.

The next speaker expressed his concern over dangerous and reckless traffic in his neighborhood, which he explained has escalated into harassment of him and his family. With the help of law enforcement, he implored the City to use what mechanisms it had to bring it to a stop.

The last speaker encouraged the Council to extend its virtual meetings past the March 31 deadline. She also asked the Council to consider outside legal advice to assist in an upcoming work session. Lastly, she questioned the status of a police audit that she understood the City had agreed to conduct.

Council Business

The Council appointed Shawn Personke to the Parks & Recreation Commission for a term to expire 3/1/2025.

The Council voted to adopt a resolution renewing Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority operating and maintenance recycling fees for new and existing dwelling units. The cost is $53 annually and will be added to the winter tax bill.

Councilmember Wiseley commented during the brief discussion. “So for $53 a year, you do all my recycling all year. I love it. Thank you.”

The Council discussed the next steps for the City’s Draft 2021—2025 Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update. As part of the public input process, a survey was completed with more than 400 responses. The process now involves feedback from the Council and revisions, a public hearing, and adoption by the Council of the final draft. The adopted update is a requirement for the City to access grants through various state programs.

The Council awarded a bid to Slusarski Excavating & Paving for $47,288.70 for road improvement to the intersection of Flanders and Wood streets.

A motion was approved to have the City of Chelsea sign up for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights training. The cost of the four-session is $1,000 for up to 50 members of City Staff, Council, Boards, and Commissions.

“The (Chelsea) Human Rights Commission was looking at various possible training courses that the City could participate in,” explained Councilmember Iannelli, who sponsored the motion. “This was the one at the top of their list that they recommended for the City. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights provides training designed to address organizational policies and practices for municipalities and businesses throughout the state.”

The Council passed a resolution declaring a local state of emergency, allowing the City to conduct its meetings virtually until June 30, 2021. The state deadline for electronic meetings is March 31, 2021. The state enables Home Rule cities, such as Chelsea, to extend virtual meetings under such a declaration.

The Council set a work session with the City Attorney for April 12, at 7 pm, to identify and define best practices and policies for future decision-making.

“Some of these will frankly be policy considerations that Council will need to determine best practices and what it thinks is appropriate as well,” stated Mayor Johnson, “But with a background of having what the legal framework is for those decisions.”

Staff Reports

Police Chief Toth submitted his report for February 2021.

Council Reports

Councilmember Iannelli reported the Human Rights Commission discussed potential changes to its bylaws. The Commission will also have a visioning session later this month. He also reported on a new group in Chelsea concerned with light pollution and ways they are working to mitigate it.

Councilmember Albertson commented that the Planning Commission is looking to adopt language into the new zoning ordinance regarding light pollution. She also reported the Heritage Farms developers are shifting their tactics to an individualistic, customizable approach in place of a one-size-fits-all plan for the development.

Councilmember Feeney reported the Chelsea Area Fire Authority is working on paying down its vehicle leases as quickly as possible. The CAFA Board is also working out a new lease with the City for Station One. The Board is also looking ahead to station needs with Station One around 60 years old.

Councilmember Kwas reported on the community initiatives discussed at CAPT/DART (Chelsea Area Planning Team/Dexter Area Regional Team). Lyndon and Sylvan townships are changing short-term rental ordinances. Webster and Lima townships have properties wishing to be event barns. Dexter is constructing housing for veterans and considering purchasing property for city offices.

Councilmember Wiseley reported that he has an upcoming WATS meeting. He attended the Human Rights Commission meeting. The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting was cancelled again for the fourth consecutive month.

Councilmember Pacheco reported the regional transit authority would be speaking at an upcoming CAPT/DART meeting. She has also attended a series of professional development seminars that have touched on the Chelsea community's similar topics.

Mayor Johnson reported that the City is taking applications for the steering committee overseeing the parklettes. The Mayor said that AATA is discontinuing its express service to Chelsea and is exploring alternatives. Feedback can be given at TheRide.org. The Mayor reported the grant process for non-motorized pathways has changed.

The Mayor noted that the City now has a vaccination center at Pierce Elementary, which coordinated with the county health department, St Joe’s Mercy Chelsea, and the school district.

“I also want to encourage the greater public as you engage civilly to really think about critical thinking and fact-checking,” said Mayor Johnson. “I really think it's hard to have a dialogue if you’re not working with the same set of facts.”

The Mayor went on to offer a list of questions to use when deciding what’s true.

Who is saying the information? How do they know the information? Are they only presenting one side?

Will they provide you with a source so we can confirm the information?

What information isn’t being presented?

Is the information credible or believable?

Lastly, being aware of our own biases. Are we only looking for information to confirm our preferences?

St Joseph Mercy Chelsea Accolades

Before adjournment, Councilmember Albertson acknowledged the high rating that St Joe’s Mercy Chelsea recently received as the second best hospital in Michigan and 25th in the entire country. “That’s quite an accomplishment when you consider the number of medical facilities that were included in that evaluation,” said Albertson.

“It’s important to note that the groups of entities that do these evaluations are international,” added Albertson. “They have no vested interest in any state or medical facility. They are unbiased.”

“That’s in line with the history of the Chelsea hospital,” added Johnson. “Multiple times over, it’s one of the top hospitals in the country. Congratulations to St Joe’s Chelsea. Certainly, we’re very lucky to have such a great hospital in our community.”

The meeting audio and meeting packet are posted on the City’s website.