Bulldogs Advance to Regional Final with Win Over Pinckney

The Chelsea hockey team advance to Saturday's Regional championship by taking down Pinckney for the third time this season 5-2 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had their hands full with the Pirates early in the contest.

Devin McIntyre put Chelsea on the board early in the first period, but Pinckney answered just 1:35 later to tie the game at 1-1 and it stayed that way until the second.

The Pirates would take a 2-1 lead at 15:11 of the second as Bulldogs fans began to sweat out a tight matchup.

McIntyre would tie the game at 2-2 with an even strength goal at 8:12 and just 26 seconds later Jack Capper found the net to give Chelsea a 3-2 lead after two periods.

The Bulldogs got some breathing room when McIntyre scored his third of the night at 12:33 of the third and Tyler Valik would seal the win with an empty net goal with under a minute to play to make it 5-2.

The Chelsea defense limited the Pirates to just 13 shots on goal with Byron Bayer stopping 11.

Valik would add a pair of assists for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will now face Livonia Churchill in the Regional Final Saturday at 4:00 at the Arctic Coliseum.