Chelsea Boys’ Bowling Qualifies for D2 State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ bowling team had a big day and came home with a second-place finish at the Westland Regional and qualified for the D2 state finals next weekend.

The Bulldogs finished with a four-game team total of 3877, behind only SEC Champion Tecumseh with 3944, They beat out third-place New Boston Huron by 133 pins.

Chelsea was in first place after two games with scores of 991 and 1021 but struggled in the third round with a score of 896. Tecumseh was able to overtake them in the third round and held on for the Regional title.

Luis Caravallo qualified as an individual with a fifth-place finish. He finished with a four-game total of 866, with high game of 235, 232, and 225.

Lucas Hopkins just missed out with a 12th place finish and a total of 786. He had high games of 220 and 202.

Tyler Bowman was 15th with games of 201, 201, and 221 for a total of 775, Colin Ledbetter 18th 750 with a high game of 226, and Tim McGarry 35th with a high game of 192.

The girls had a rough day with a 14th place finish out of 17 teams.

Katie Jedele led Chelsea with a 65th place finish in singles with high scores of 139 and 131.

She was followed by Gabriel Bowles in 68th with games of 139-134, Phoebe Ledbetter 70th 124-122, Calista Sherwood 71st

136-129, and Emily Kovenich 72nd 128-117.