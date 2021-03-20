Michigan's original Super Fan

Most University of Michigan sports fans will recognize the SuperFan, with his Michigan-themed outfit resembling a Maize and Blue Batman.

However, do they know the origin story of the masked man of Michigan sports?

Whether inside the Big House, Crisler or wherever many Michigan teams have played, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the SuperFan getting the crowd pumped up.

The SuperFan is now an institution at the University of Michigan.

And it all began with a little boy from Chelsea going to Michigan football games with his dad.

“I started out going to Michigan games as a young kid,” said Jeff Holzhausen, the original SuperFan at Michigan. “My dad had season tickets, so I’ve been a fan basically my entire life.”

Holzhausen, 47, lives in Chelsea with his wife Kelly, who is a U of M graduate (they met at a tailgate and he proposed at a tailgate), and sons Logan, 11 and Wyatt, 9, who are in Chelsea schools and now have their own season tickets.

He graduated from Michigan in 1996 with a communications degree and went on to a Masters in Public Health in ‘98 and Masters in Public Health in 2002. He currently is in leadership with a large health insurer based in Detroit.

However, things go back further for Holzhausen, before his days in college. It was in 1979 that SuperFan began to take shape.

Michigan was playing Indiana in the Homecoming Game that season before a crowd of over 104,000. Sitting with his dad, Holzhausen knew this was a big game. However, he officially became hooked as a fan when he heard the crowd go wild after seeing Michigan quarterback John Wangler throw the game-winning pass to receiver Anthony Carter.

It was one of the most memorable plays in Michigan history, and it was the play that helped make Holzhausen who he became.

During his freshman year at Michigan, another piece of the SuperFan lore took hold when Holzhausen decided to wear a Michigan flag as a cape to the game.

From there the outfit and his spirit grew.

“As a child of the 70s and 80s, nobody was cooler than Batman and Darth Vader...looking at the original costume you can clearly see both,” said Holzhausen.

The moniker “SuperFan” was given to him by a cheerleader, who recognized the great fan spirit he was bringing to the game atmosphere.

Holzhausen became a fixture at the football games and expanded it into attending other sports as well to help boost the spirit of the crowd and team.

The number of games he attended basically became so many that he cannot give an exact number. Before 2020, he hadn’t missed a home football game since 1985, and went to every game for over a decade. He said he still goes to most road games every year.

Over time his SuperFan grew into an institution and tradition. As a fan, you hoped and expected to see Superfan cheering on the team in a big moment.

And there were many big moments, especially in football, from the big plays of Desmond Howard in 1991 to Tom Brady in the Orange Bowl, and on and on.

There were also some tough ones, such as seeing losses to that team from Ohio or the other one from East Lansing.

One question is how he got motivated each game to be the SuperFan.

“I got motivated the same way I did when I played football...it’s a slow build up to game time!” said Holzhausen. “That and being SuperFan itself created all the motivation I need.”

Much of his inspiration goes back to his love for his alma mater.

“Nobody blends academic and athletic excellence like the University of Michigan,” he said. “In the words of Bo, for those that strive for excellence through honesty, hard work, and integrity, THAT’S the Michigan Way.”

In 2011, he stepped down as SuperFan and passed on the torch to a student with a like-minded love for Michigan. He told himself after the death of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler in 2006, which happened right before the loss to Ohio State, that he would hang it up when Michigan beat OSU next.

That came in 2011.

SuperFan with Coach Bo Schembechler

The SuperFan is now a student who is voted in to the role. That person is the leader of the “Maize Rage.”

Holzhausen still attends many games and expects to go to more in the coming seasons when things hopefully get back to normal after the past year and the impact of COVID.

And he still has a special outfit he will wear each time.

Being a fan of Michigan and the original SuperFan means a lot to him. His man cave inside his home in Chelsea is a shrine to his love for its athletic teams and the university.

“To me now it means being part of a community of fans across generations with a tie to the current SuperFan and students...friendships that are now like family,” said Holzhausen of creating and being the original Superfan. “Of all the wonderful ways this community and the school celebrates our diversity and what makes us different and special, athletics is what brings us all together.”