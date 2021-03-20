Chelsea Hockey Repeats as Regional Champions

The Chelsea hockey team continued its domination in Regional play by winning its second straight Regional title and fifth in six years Saturday when the Bulldogs blanked Livonia Churchill 5-0.

In typical Chelsea fashion the Bulldogs defense locked down on its opponent, allowing limited shots no net for Churchill, while the offense was clicking early.

Tyler Valik put the Bulldogs on top at the 10-minute mark of the first period and two minutes later Vailk found Devin McIntyre open in front of the net who put it home for a 2-0 lead after one period.

Chelsea went on the powerplay early in the second and it did not take long for the Bulldogs to light the lamp when Valik slid a pass across the front of the net to an open Corbin Steele who slammed it home to make it 3-0.

A short time later McIntyre would tip another one home for his second of the game and he was not done yet as he would earn the hat trick with his third goal of the game late in the second.

Drew Sherwood, Jack Capper and Valik picked up two assists each, while Steele added one assist.

Byron Bayer earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea advances to the D3 quarterfinal Wednesday, March 24. It will be a rematch with Riverview Gabriel Richard. The Bulldogs beat Richard 2-1 in overtime earlier this season and it is also a rematch of last years quarterfinal matchup.