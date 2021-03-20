Chelsea Wrestling Sends Five to Regionals

The Chelsea wrestling team had five wrestlers qualify for next week’s individual regional after earning top four finishes at the D2 district at Mason Saturday.

Cole Munson led Chelsea by winning the 160lb district title and remained undefeated on the season. Munson picked up a pair of pins on his way to the final where he picked up a 11-4 win and improved to 21-0 on the season.

Nolan Sinkwitts reached the finals at 171 with a pair of pins but was forced to injury default in the finals and finished in second place.

Carter Trinkle went 3-1 on the day and finished in third place at 125.

Dalton Grabarczyk went 2-2 and finished fourth at 135 and Lucas Racine went 2-2 and finished 4th at 112.