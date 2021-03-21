Fast Start Lifts Lady Bulldogs Past Dexter

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team used a fast start in the first quarter to jump out to a quick lead and held off rival Dexter for a 53-37 win over the Dreadnaughts Friday night.

The Bulldogs finished undefeated in the conference with a 8-0 record.

A pair of Jessica Emmert triples in the first quarter helped spark the Bulldogs off to a 12-4 lead after one quarter.

Dexter’s offense woke up in the second, but the Bulldogs offense continued to put points up on the board, outscoring the Dreadnaughts 16-11 for a 28-15 lead at the half. Leila Wells and Emily McCalla scored five points each in the second to lead the Bulldogs to the halftime lead.

Dexter tried to make a game of it in the third but could not make a dent in the Bulldogs lead as Chelsea carried a 37-25 lead into the final period.

Chelsea would pull away with three triples in the fourth and five more points by Emmert as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Emmert and Megan McCalla finished with 11 points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Wells finished with ten points, Emily McCalla nine, Andrea Kowalski four, Grace Lane and Rachel Bullock three each, and Ella Day two.

Dexter was led by Kayla Rivers with 14, including four triples on the night.

Alayna Babut added six points, Kylee Niswonger five, Sydney Pnacek four, Maddi Valentine and Chloe Perry two each.