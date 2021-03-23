CPD Weekly Report 03-23-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-442

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 16, 2021

Time: 11:57 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for a threat complaint. The complainant stated that a customer had come into the business and due to some technical issues was told that their appointment for service had to be delayed. The male suspect, a 26-year-old Munith man was reported to have made a statement that the complainant viewed as a threat to burn down the business and then eventually left the property without further incident. Contact was later made with the suspect and he advised that he did in fact make the statement but his intention was not to actually set the building on fire. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review to determine if any charges would be authorized.