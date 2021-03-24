Chelsea schools debate in-person learning time

The Chelsea School District has updated its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for April, and after some direction given by the board of education there might be even more face to face learning come May.

By a 5 to 1 vote at the March 22 meeting, the school board reconfirmed the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for April.

Going forward the plan is for Hybrid and Virtual until April 16, and then Face to Face and Virtual beginning on April 19.

The school board voted to approve the current April ECOL plan that was presented at the meeting with a goal to increase more in-person learning in May, CSD Superintendent Julie Helber told the Sun Times News in follow up after the meeting.

“This means that we will begin four days of in-person instruction with a remote day on Friday while still offering a virtual option for those who choose,” Helber said. “We will get to work with our staff to meet the board goals of more in-person instruction in May.”

Helber said they are looking, “forward to providing more in-person days for our students beginning on April 19.”

Near the start of the meeting, Helber and the administrative team gave a presentation on the updated Phase Back to School Plan. The plan is very detailed, covering a variety of areas from safety measures to in-person learning time.

One question raised by some board members asked why can’t they increase the in-person time to include Friday, and therefore go five days a week.

The meeting, which was held virutally, was a long one on the 22nd with much of it devoted to the learning plan.

Helber said they have been working all year to put in place careful and safe plans to have the students back into the buildings. However, she said with COVID restrictions, the challenge is creating a safe space for students to be able to learn in the building while still adhering to the recommended safety measures.

She said they are looking forward to more increased in-person learning while continuing to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.

When the presentation was over the school board began its discussion.

Board trustee Keri Poulter said the presentation was a lot to absorb and there’s a lot to consider. She said she was still uncomfortable not having Friday as an in-person option. She said some students have grown and adjusted this year, but she’s also hearing some are just surviving while some are struggling.

Poulter said Friday could be a time to help them face to face if that’s what parents want and students need.

She asked if they can put some thought into beginning to have a more sense of normalcy for students by allowing them to be in the building five days a week.

Poulter said this school year has had a negative social/emotional and academic impact on some students, who are feeling isolated and frustrated.

Helber said there’s been a lot of discussion about four versus five, but they have leaned toward a four day model in the short term because of certain limitations, such as having to do a staggered bus drop off and pick up schedule as well as teachers having to do some cleaning in their classes which in turn has them losing preparation time.

Citing there is a contractual detail that says teachers have to have the proper amount of minutes for prep, Helber said they are using Friday as a time to capture the prep minutes back.

Ultimately, she said they are using the prep time to make sure learning is equitable, so they can provide a full learning environment to all students.

Helber said they understand some kids are struggling and they pay attention to each student's needs. She said they note the students in need and invite them to get face to face learning opportunities on Fridays.

School board member Tammy Lehman thanked the staff for its work, but said she still had the question asking why they can’t get back to five days a week. She said other schools districts are able to do this and cited the input she’s received from parents who are asking the district to begin offering a full time option.

She said she couldn’t vote yes on the plan until there is a five-day option.

Helber said they agree that these times during COVID have been tough for students. She reiterated they are there to offer support and are looking out for students in need. If concerned, she said parents can contact their building principal or social worker to let them know.

In the plan, she said Friday is set as a good time to work on addressing the students who need more time.

Helber said it’s hard to compare districts and no one has it all figured out perfectly when dealing with COVID and its restrictions. She said other districts have all had their own challenges, including dealing with positive COVID cases and quarantining.

She said the Chelsea district is prioritizing the safety of the students and staff, but added they want to make more in-person learning time happen as long as it is safe and not rushed into it.

She said staff and administration are dedicated to helping and understand that some in the community want more face to face. She said they will get there safely and purposefully while working to provide quality education.

Saying he didn’t want to diminish the challenges facing the staff, board trustee Eric Wilkinson said he shares some of the concerns of Poulter and Lehman when it comes to the amount of face to face instructional time.

There were a handful of parents who spoke during the public comment time of the meeting. Some of them expressed support for adjusting the plan to include more face to face time. One parent, Danielle Matusik, said many parents want a five-day face to face learning option because they believe their kids need to be in their classrooms.

A motion was put forth during discussion that asked the board to consider adjusting the plan to begin having five days as an option K-5th

grade on April 19 and five days a week for K-12th grade in May. This led to even more discussion that if not five full days then possibly offering a half day on Friday.

Board vice president Shawn Quilter said it would be great to see five days, but as he reviews the current plan he trusts the recommendation of the administration. He noted the need for prep time on Friday as one important detail.

The five day or four and a half day motion ended in a tie vote, therefore it failed.

In the end, the board voted to approve the current April ECOL plan with a goal to have a plan to increase to more in-person learning in May, which might include a possible five-day option.

In her no vote, Lehman said she suspects the administration’s planning will be in the same place in May and will most likely continue to limit the week to four in-person days.

To learn more about the plan, go to https://www.chelsea.k12.mi.us/.