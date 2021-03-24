Chelsea Hockey Advances to D3 State Semifinals

It took a while but the Chelsea hockey team finally broke through and pulled away to beat Riverview Gabriel Richard 4-1 in the state quarterfinals Wednesday evening.

The Bulldogs (17-1-1) advance to Friday's D3 state semifinals where they will face undefeated Calumet (17-0-1) at 1:30 at the USA Ice Arena in Plymouth.

The Bulldogs carried most of the play in the first period, outshooting Richard 12-3, but neither team could find the net in a scoreless period.

Riverview went on top early in the second and looked to add to the lead on a powerplay, but it was the Bulldogs who struck as Devin McIntyre scored shorthanded with an assist to Tyler Valik to tie the game at 1-1 after two periods.

McIntyre would net his second of the game with an assist to Jack Capper to put the Bulldogs on top 2-1.

With just under six minutes remaining in the game Valik would find the net to make it 3-1 with assist to Capper an Corbin Steele.

Richard would pull its goaltender with two minute remaining and with under a minute left Valik would find the open net to seal the win and make the final 4-1.

Byron Bayer stopped 18 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

This will be the Bulldogs fourth trip to the Final Four in school history and they are still looking for their first trip to the State Finals.