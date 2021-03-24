Chelsea Girls' Roll Past Stockbridge to Reach District Finals

A fast start and a stifling defense helped lead the Chelsea girls basketball team to a 46-27 rout of Stockbridge in the Division 2 district semifinal game Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs used their height advantage to block several shots an tip away passes in the first half as they jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter. Emily McCalla sparked the Bulldogs with a pair of triples and eight points in the first.

Megan McCalla stepped up in the second with seven points as the Bulldogs continued to pour it on and build a 25-4 lead midway through the second. Jessica Emmert and Leila Wells also hit triples in the quarter to help the Bulldogs take a 27-7 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs would put the game away in the third with an 11-6 run and a commanding 38-13 lead after three and cruised to the win in the fourth.

Megan McCalla finished with a team high 18 points.

Emily McCalla finished with eight points and Wells seven. Emmert chipped in with six points, Ella Day three, Andrea Kowalski, and Morgan Majeske two each.

The Bulldogs advance to Friday's district finals where they will face Tecumseh at 7:00 PM. The Indians upset Onsted 54-46 in the other semifinals.