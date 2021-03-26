Hot Shooting Chelsea Rolls Past Stockbridge in District Semis

A hot shooting night for the Chelsea basketball helped lift the Bulldogs past Stockbridge 62-43 in the Division 2 district semifinals Thursday night.

The Bulldogs hit 11 three-pointers on the night, including six in the third quarter when they blew open a close game to a double-digit lead and cruised to the win.

Jordan Fansler scored nine points and Matt Blanton hit a pair of triples as the Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead.

Stockbridge would battle back in the second with a 15-9 run to cut the Chelsea lead to 27-21 at the half.

The Panthers would get within five 35-30 midway through the third, but the Bulldogs got hot from beyond the arch. Lucas Hanifan and Joey Cabana sank three triple each in the third to help extend the lead to double digits. Fansler would cap off the Bulldogs run with a steal and breakaway dunk to give the Bulldogs a 52-38 lead after three.

Hanifan scored 12 in the third to help the Bulldogs push back to the double-digit lead.

The Bulldogs finished off the Panthers with a 10-5 run in the fourth and cruised to the win.

Hanifan finished with 23 points, including 17 in the second half to lead the Bulldogs.

Fansler finished with 18 and Cabana 13. Blanton added six points and Dom Guthre two.

Chelsea improved to 12-3 overall on the season. They will face Williamston (10-2) for the district championship Saturday night at 7:00 in Chelsea.