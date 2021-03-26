The Encore Musical Theatre Company Has a New Home and Campaign “Our Next Stage” Campaign Over Half Way to $2,500,000 Goal

In these uncertain times, The Encore Musical Theatre Company is forging ahead. Twelve years after

opening their doors in the converted garage on Broad Street, the Encore looks to establish itself as a premier regional musical

theater powerhouse with the purchase of the Copeland building — and the large scale renovation has begun!

It is an ambitious project. The Encore (in late 2020) launched the “Our Next Stage” campaign with a goal of raising

$2.5 million. The campaign has surpassed the midway point to reaching that goal, having secured a lead gift of $500,000

from the Benard L. Maas Foundation along with several major gifts and an outpouring of support from their patron base.

The Encore’s newly enhanced creative hub will provide a spacious lobby and public

meeting space, more efficient logistical space, state-of-the-art lighting and sound,

flexible seating to accommodate a variety of productions and room for expanded arts

education programs.

“Our new building is evolving into a state-of-the-art public destination, where the finest talent of southeast

Michigan, Broadway, and other top industry professionals will come together to produce and develop extraordinary theatre,”

proudly states Daniel Cooney (co-founder/Artistic Director). “This is an opportunity to breathe new life into a local, historic

property even as we update and expand our technical capabilities to heighten the theatrical experience for our audience.”

Co-Founder Anne Koch concurs. “It is unbelievable that it has been 14 years since my husband, Paul, and I had the

idea of opening a musical theatre here in Dexter. We were fortunate enough to have a wonderful friend and partner in the

Broadway industry, Dan Cooney, and once we teamed up our dream quickly became a reality!” Now, after 12 Seasons and

over 75 productions, the dream has grown. As they prepare to move to what Anne calls “our beautiful new theatre home in

downtown Dexter,” she adds that “we are truly thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community and to have such loyal and

supportive patrons.”

Jamie Mistry, who has been The Encore’s board chairman since the theatre first opened its doors in 2008, is equally

thrilled. Noting how many arts organizations have been stopped in their tracks by the pandemic, he is “extremely proud of

the work our board of trustees has done over the past twelve years and, in particular, over these past twelve months, to get

us to this point — to the launch of this exciting ‘Our Next Stage Campaign’.” He credits the vision and leadership of Cooney,

along with the generosity and engagement of The Encore’s loyal supporters for making all of this possible. “They have truly

set the stage for us to grow and thrive as a regional center for

musical theatre excellence.”

“The Encore is setting the standard for excellence for

musical theatre experiences in this State,” said Matt Engelbert,

President of the Benard L. Maas Foundation. “We have

tremendous confidence in Dan being able to achieve his vision

and we are very impressed with the entire Encore team. This

region needs great musical theater. The new building and its

beautiful surroundings will provide the perfect home for

established musicals, new works, summer camps and the Maas

Conservatory, which is training future Broadway stars!”