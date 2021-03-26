Chelsea Firefighters battle a fire that started as a controlled burn

A controlled burn got out of hand on March 25 and led to the Chelsea Area Fire Authority being called out to the area of Scio Church Road and S. Fletcher in Lima Township to take on a threatening fire.

According to Captain Scott Basar of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority, firefighters were called out on the 25th at 1:50 p.m. for a fire that “was a controlled burn, but now out of control.”

“We immediately had our two stations and four trucks en route,” Basar said. “Upon arrival we found approximately five acres involved and potential to threaten four structures as well as 800 gallons of propane.”

photo from the Chelsea Fire Fighters Facebook page

Basar said neighboring departments, the Dexter Area Fire Department as well as the Scio Township and Manchester fire departments, were immediately requested for support. The call was for water trucks, brush trucks and manpower.

HART also responded with support for the firefighters.

“The fire was spreading across a marsh that no trucks could drive on and heading in to a wooded area,” said Basar. “Crews surrounded the fire from all sides and protected the structures. Once enough manpower arrived we were able to bring the fire under control where structures were being threatened and then get crews in the marsh area by foot to stop it from spreading any further.”

photo from the Chelsea Fire Fighters Facebook page

In the end, he said 25 acres burned including marsh, woods and field. However, thankfully there were no injuries sustained. All crews cleared the fire at roughly 5 p.m.