Chelsea Boys' Bowling Finishes D2 State Runner-Up

The Chelsea boys' bowling team came up just shorts of a state title bid Friday afternoon, but earned a Division 2 state runner-up finish at the State Finals at Century Lanes in Waterford.

The Bulldogs fell in the state title match to Dearborn Divine Child 1358-1310.

Chelsea was strong in the two baker games outscoring Divine Child 410-336 heading into the singles matches.

The Bulldogs would struggle in singles being outscored by DDC 1022-900.

Lucas Hopkin led Chelsea in he final match with a game of 195. Luis Carvallo rolled 187, Tim McGarry 174, Tyler Bowman 173 and Nick Eishner 171.

Chelsea finished fourth out of 12 teams in the qualifying block with a team score of 3442. The qualifying consisted of eight baker games and two singles games.

The Bulldogs would face fifth seed Flint Kearsley in the opening round of bracket play and came out on top 1349-1289.

Chelsea then faced #1 seed Jackson Northwest in the semifinals and took down the Mounties 1367-1339, setting up the championship match against Divine Child.

Carvallo will be competing in the individual tournament Saturday.