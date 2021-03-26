Chelsea Hockey Comes Up Short in D3 State Semifinals

The Chelsea hockey team is still looking for its first state championship game appearance after falling to Calumet 3-0 in the D3 state semifinals at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth Friday afternoon.

This was the fourth time the Bulldogs have reach the Final Four and each time they have came up just short.

The Bulldogs carried the play early against the Copper Kings outshooting them 5-2 in the first half of the opening period. Chelsea had a great scoring chance early when Devin McIntyre was got behind the defense for a breakaway, but the puck bounced away from him for a split second and he regained control at the last second, but not get the best shot on net.

That was how things went for the Bulldogs for most of the game, a bad bounce here, a slip on the ice there, they were off just a little all game and against an undefeated Calumet team, you need to be on your game.

Calumet came to life in the second half of the first period.

They ripped a shot on net and Chelsea goaltender Byron Bayer made a glove save but it trickled out of his glove in front and two Calumet forwards slammed the net and punched it in for a 1-0 lead with 5:08 left in the first.

Chelsea would have another great chance late in the period with a wraparound attempt, but the Copper Kings goalie was there to make the save and keep it 1-0 after one.

Neither team could find the net in the second and it stayed 1-0 Calumet after two.

Chelsea went on the powerplay early in the third, but the Copper Kings killed it off and a short time later a Bulldogs defensive mistake and a good pass from Calumet left Copper Kings player alone in front of the Chelsea net and he made them pay by going top shelf to make it 2-0.

The Bulldogs would go on another powerplay midway through the third, but just 26 seconds in Chelsea was called for roughing to negate the powerplay.

Calumet would put the game away with a wraparound goal with 4:04 left in the game to make it 3-0 and they would hold on for the win.

Chelsea was outshot 28-23 in the contest.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-2-1 overall record.