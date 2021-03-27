Chelsea Girls Clip Tecumseh for District Title

The Chelsea girls basketball team ground out a hard fought 40-33 win over Tecumseh Friday night to claim the Division 2 district title and advance to next weeks Regional at Williamston.

The Bulldogs will face Lansing Catholic Central (12-3) in the Regional semifinal at 5:30 Monday. Parma Western and Battle Creek Pennfield will also be at the Williamston Regional.

The Tecumseh game was a grind it out contest from the start with the Bulldogs taking a 6-3 lead after one quarter.

The offense woke up in the second outscoring the Indians 11-9 to take a 17-12 at the break.

Chelsea hit three triples in the third, but Tecumseh came to life in the third with a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 19-18. Triples by Leila Wells, Emily McCalla, and Jessica Emmert gave the Bulldogs a 28-25 lead after three.

The Bulldogs went cold to start the fourth and Tecumseh tied the game at 28 with 4:44 left.

The lead was 32-30 Chelsea when Wells hit a big triple to make it 35-30 with two minutes left.

Wells hit three of four free throws in the final minute to help push the lead to seven and the Bulldogs held on for the win and the district title.

Wells finished with 12 points including six in the deciding fourth quarter.

Emily McCalla added 11 points and Megan McCalla chipped in with nine. Andrea Kowalski and Jessica Emmert finished with three each and Rachel Bullock hit a big jumper in fourth quarter for two points.

Chelsea improved to 13-2 overall on the season.