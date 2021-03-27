Chelsea’s Munson, Sinkwitts Qualify for D2 Wrestling State Finals

A pair of Chelsea wrestlers qualified for this weekends Division 2 state finals.

Cole Munson and Nolan Sinkwitts both earned fourth place finishes to move on to the finals.

Munson was seeded first at 160 pounds but dropped his first match by pin and dropped to the consolation bracket. He benefitted from a pair of byes due to illness and injury to move to the consolation finals but fell by pin to finish fourth and move on to next week.

Sinkwitts received a bye in the quarterfinals but fell in the semifinals to drop to the consolation bracket. He picked up a pin in the consolation semis to move to the finals where he fell to finish fourth.

Lucas Racine came up just short in his bid for the state finals falling in the consolation semifinals.