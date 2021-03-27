Pair of Bulldogs Compete at D3 Swim and Dive Finals

Photo from Chelsea Swim and Dive Twitter

The Chelsea swim and dive team was represented by a pair of athletes at this years Division 3 swim and dive finals and both had strong showings at the event.

Freshman Mitchell Brown had a huge night Friday as he came home with a third-place finish in diving. He went into the meet seeded 5th

and outperformed his Regional finish by finishing with a score of 450.05. He beat his Regional score by 38 points.

Parker Olk was the other Chelsea representative at the state finals. He qualified in two events for the Bulldogs.

Olk medaled with a 14th place finish in the 100-butterfly beating his qualifying time by one second. He finished 19th in the 200-free and beat his qualifying time by almost a full second.