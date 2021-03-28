Bulldogs Rally Comes Up Short in District Final

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team nearly overcame a horrendous start, but a big rally came up just short as the Bulldogs fell to state-ranked Williamston 42-39 in the D2 district finals Saturday night.

Nothing went right for the Bulldogs in the opening quarter as the Hornets took a 20-6 lead after one.

The Chelsea offense came to life in the second behind triples by Matt Balnton and Joey Cabana and outscoring Williamston 12-9 to cut the lead to 29-18 at the break.

The Bulldogs defense clamped down on the Hornets in the third by holding the Hornets to just four points as Chelsea continued to chip away at the lead and trailed 33-28. Blanton would add five more points in the third to help Chelsea get back into the game.

Lucas Hanifan scored six fourth quarter points and with under two minutes remaining the Bulldogs trailed 42-36, when Blanton hit a triple to cut the lead to 42-39.

Williamston would miss a free throw with 55 seconds left, but Chelsea was off on a triple attempt and forced to foul. The Hornet once again missed the front end of a one and won giving Chelsea one more chance with 16 seconds left. The Bulldogs got a good look at a game tying triple in the final seconds, but the ball rattled around and fell out to give the Hornets the win and the district title.

Hanifan led Chelsea with 14 points, while Blanton added 11. Jordan Fansler chipped in with six points, Joey five, and Ben Strzyzewski three.