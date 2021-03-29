Lady Bulldogs Season Ends in Regional Semifinals

It was one of those night where anything and everything went wrong for the Chelsea girls' basketball team.

Unfortunately an opportunistic Lansing Catholic Central took advantage of nearly every break and ended the Bulldogs season with a stunning 64-32 win over Chelsea Monday evening.

Nothing went right for the Bulldogs from the start, they were cold from the outside and missed numerous shots close to the basket and LCC made them pay.

The Bulldogs opened things with a nice backdoor cut by Leila Wells to get on the board first.

The Cougars answered with five straight points and Ella Day scored to cut the lead to 5-4, but it was all LCC from there.

LCC went on an 11-0 run over the end of the first and start of the second to take a 16-4 lead.

Megan McCalla scored to end the Cougar's run but they would hit four triples in the quarter and take a commanding 28-10 lead into the half.

The Bulldogs came to life in the third, but the Cougars continued its hot outside shooting with three more triples and led 42-20 after three.

Chelsea hit its first three-pointer of the night in the fourth when Jessica Emmert nailed one from the corner, but it was to late for the Bulldogs as LCC had pushed the lead to over 30 in the fourth.

Megan McCalla finished with 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Wells finished with seven points, while Emily McCalla, Emmert, and Rachel Bullock finished with three each. Day, Andrea Kowalski, and Morgan Majeske added two points each.

The Bulldogs finished with a 13-3 overall record