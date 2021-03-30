Become a Photo Ambassador for Parks & Recreation

From WCPARC

Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission (WCPARC) is looking for volunteer Photo Ambassadors interested in exploring WCPARC parks, preserves, trails, and facilities and associated Washtenaw County properties and sharing those stories and experiences with the world.

Washtenaw County Parks would like to share these experiences with the community by offering the unique opportunity for photographers of all skills and abilities to become Photo Ambassadors. We want to see the world from your point of view, to see the beauty in nature from another perspective, and share your story, your adventure, the light that you’ve found in nature.

There are so many stories about adventures in our parks and preserves that should be seen and heard! As we have seen during the global COVID-19 pandemic the outdoors has become an essential part of daily life. Many studies have shown that participating in recreational activities helps manage stress, provides a sense of balance and self-esteem, which can directly reduce anxiety and depression.

Washtenaw County Parks saw a prime example of this, in an enormous uptick in the use of park and preserve trails after the pandemic affected daily life and has continued to see the community take full advantage of these natural spaces. For some, it has become a safe-haven, an outlet for negativity, an opportunity for fun adventures, and a way to reconnect with the world outside the home.

Washtenaw County Parks continues to encourage people to get outside throughout all seasons by offering programs and activities in parks and preserves. The incredible stewardship and maintenance crew also help maintain our park and preserve trails throughout the year, and clear invasive species, so that community members can use the trails for a variety of recreational activities, from walking to hiking to running, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, the possibilities are endless.

If you’re interested in a fun way to connect with like-minded people in your community fill out the Photo Ambassador Application Form (Spring Application Deadline: April 30) and help us encourage others to enjoy the benefits of the natural world in their own backyard.

Photo by John Dean on Unsplash