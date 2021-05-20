Weekly Road Work Schedule, May 24 - 30

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October n/a

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid June n/a

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - June 15 n/a

Augusta, York Willis Rd between US-23 and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure May 20 - May 25 n/a

Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Moving operation - dust control May 24 - June 4 n/a

Freedom Unpaved roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure May 17 - 28 n/a

Lodi, Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure May 25 - June 3 n/a

Pittsfield Oak Valley Dr, at Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Road closure April 12 - late-May Detour map

Pittsfield Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Lane closure May 10 - mid June n/a

Pittsfield Whirlaway Dr, Triple Crown Ct, Affirmed Ct, off Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Pittsfield Cloverlane Dr between Hunt Club Dr and Michigan Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 24 - June 3 n/a

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Airport Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Pittsfield, York Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closures April 28 - May 28 n/a

Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Daytime road closure May 17 - June 10 (extended) n/a

Scio Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd Road closure Until June Detour map

Scio Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek Lane closure May 24 - early June n/a

Superior Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Moving operation - dust control May 24 - June 4 n/a

Sylvan Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Moving operation - dust control May 24 - June 4 n/a

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout township Moving operation - dust control May 24 - June 3 n/a

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - July 20 n/a

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - 27 n/a

York Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Moving operation - dust control May 24 - June 4 n/a

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September Detour map

York Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd Road closure - Road is expected to reopen on 5/22 May 10 - 22 Detour map

York Milkey Rd between Valley Farms and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 (delayed start) n/a

York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and the City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 (delayed start) n/a

York Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 24 n/a

Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July n/a

Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.

Lane closure on Grove Rd. March 15 - May 28 (extended) n/a

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures May 17 - 28 n/a

Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge at the Ford Lake Dam Shoulder closure, road closure expected later this year May 20 - mid June n/a