5-20-2021 9:45am
Weekly Road Work Schedule, May 24 - 30
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Detour
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|n/a
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid June
|n/a
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|May 17 - June 15
|n/a
|Augusta, York
|Willis Rd between US-23 and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 20 - May 25
|n/a
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 4
|n/a
|Freedom
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 17 - 28
|n/a
|Lodi, Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 25 - June 3
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Oak Valley Dr, at Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Road closure
|April 12 - late-May
|Detour map
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd
|Lane closure
|May 10 - mid June
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Whirlaway Dr, Triple Crown Ct, Affirmed Ct, off Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Cloverlane Dr between Hunt Club Dr and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 3
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Airport Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Pittsfield, York
|Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|April 28 - May 28
|n/a
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 17 - June 10 (extended)
|n/a
|Scio
|Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd
|Road closure
|Until June
|Detour map
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Honey Creek
|Lane closure
|May 24 - early June
|n/a
|Superior
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 4
|n/a
|Sylvan
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 4
|n/a
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 3
|n/a
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - July 20
|n/a
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - 27
|n/a
|York
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 4
|n/a
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|Detour map
|York
|Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd
|Road closure - Road is expected to reopen on 5/22
|May 10 - 22
|Detour map
|York
|Milkey Rd between Valley Farms and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24 (delayed start)
|n/a
|York
|Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and the City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24 (delayed start)
|n/a
|York
|Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|n/a
|Ypsilanti
|McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd
|McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.
|March 15 - May 28 (extended)
|n/a
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|May 17 - 28
|n/a
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge at the Ford Lake Dam
|Shoulder closure, road closure expected later this year
|May 20 - mid June
|n/a
|Ypsilanti
|McGregor Rd between William Ave and Tyler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 24
|n/a