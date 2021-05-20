Chelsea Baseball Finishes Sweep of Jackson

The Chelsea baseball team took advantage of shaky Jackson pitching and Hunter Shaw tossed a no-hitter as the Bulldogs finished a three game sweep of the Vikings with a 15-0 win Wednesday night.

Shaw was nearly perfect on the mound with just one Viking reaching base on a dropped third strike. The runner was quickly erased on a 6-3 double play by the Bulldogs. Shaw struck out four in the three inning no-no.

The Bulldogs started quickly with a three run first. Chase Kemp doubled home a pair of runs and Brendan Westcott drove him home with a double to right.

Logan Kilgore singled in a run in the second to make it 4-0 and the Vikings just ran out of pitching after that.

The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third without a hit.

Jackson pitchers walked 11 and hit three batters in the third as the Bulldogs leisurely walked around the bases to make the final 15-0.

Kilgore finished with two hits and two RBI, while Kemp had the double and three RBI. Westcott and Shaw each had a hit and RBI, and Jacob Schultz a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs improved to 20-8 overall on the season.