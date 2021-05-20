Chelsea Tennis Rolls to Regional Title

Photo's provided by coach Tom Osbeck

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team breezed through the competition at Haslett Wednesday as the Bulldogs rolled to the Regional title and move on to the Division 3 state finals.

The Bulldogs did not lose a set all day and won all eight flights on the way to the title.

Chelsea finished with 24 points, easily outdistancing second place St. Johns with 14.

While all the Bulldogs were impressive on the day, Anne-Marie Begola dominated her way to the four-singles win without losing a game in three matches. She won all three matches 6-0, 6-0 to cruise to the flight win.

Rachel Bareis was almost as impressive at three-singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the opening match and winning 6-0, 6-0 in her other two matches.

Chelsea captains Rachel Bareis and Sierra Martinez-Kratz accept the Regional championship trophy

Amanda Dosey dropped just three games in her three wins at one-singles, while Sierra Martinez-Kratz dropped just four games in her three wins at two-singles.

The doubles teams were just as impressive as the singles.

Meghan Bareis and Megan Boughton won four-doubles with 6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-0; and 6-1, 6-2 wins.

Amelia Loveland and Adrienne Delong swept one-doubles 6-0, 6-1; 6-0, 6-0; and the championship 6-3, 6-2.

Kendall Spink and Malina McGraw swept through their three matches at two-doubles 6-0, 6-1; 6-3, 6-1; and 7-5, 6-4.

Natalie Bareis and Kate Leissner took down their three opponents 6-1, 6-1; 6-3, 6-0; and 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.

The Bulldogs will take part in the D3 state finals in Holland June 4-5.