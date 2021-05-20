Chelsea Softball One Step Closer to SEC White Title

The Chelsea softball team moved one step closer to an SEC White title after pounding SEC Red leading Monroe 18-7 Wednesday.

The Bulldogs hold a two-game lead over Dexter with three games remaining. They host Tecumseh Monday in a doubleheader Monday and travel to Saline Wednesday. Any combination of two Chelsea wins, or Dexter losses will give the Bulldogs the SEC White. The Dreadnaughts take on Skyline Friday and host Pinckney in a doubleheader Monday.

The showdown with Red leading Monroe Wednesday was a one-sided victory for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first inning with RBI singles by Katherine Thoms, Emily McCalla and Zoey Monica sparking the Bulldogs in the first.

The Bulldogs lead would grow to 11-2 in the third, but the Trojans rallied for four runs in the fourth to cut the lead to 11-6.

Chelsea took advantage of three Monroe errors in the bottom of the fourth to plate seven runs and put the game away.

Emilee Underwood and Monica had two hits and two RBI each, while Thoms had two hits and one RBI. Maggie Olaveson had a hit and two RBI, McCalla and Nicole Roeser a hit and RBI, and Mya Purdy one hit.

Underwood struck out four for the win on the rubber.

The Bulldogs then took a pair of non-league games Thursday at a home quad.

They opened with an 8-0 win over Fowlerville.

Underwood struck out 11 and allowed four hits for the win.

Bekah Zachrich had three hits and an RBI and Andi Evers two hits and two RBI. Olaveson smacked a homerun and had two RBI, Roeser and Underwood a hit and RBI, and Purdy a hit and two runs scored.

Chelsea then took down Milan 8-3 thanks to six errors by the Big Reds.

Megan McCalla had a hit and two RBI, while Zachrich had a hit and RBI. Evers, Madison Kay, and Emily McCalla each had a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs improved to 28-3 overall on the season.