Dexter Lacrosse Nips Chelsea in Rematch

The boys’ lacrosse rematch between Dexter and Chelsea was a thriller from the start.

Chelsea had taken the first game between the two 14-7, but this game was much different.

It was a see-saw battle from the start and Dexter pulled out a 12-11 win over the Bulldogs.

Johnny Sartori had a big game for Dexter with five goals, while Kevin Koenn had four goals and two assists for the Dreadnaughts. AJ Gordon had two goals and two assists, Gerzon Herter a goal and assist, and JT Bonilla two assists. Everett Lemon made 10 saves in net for the Dreads.

Cam Weatherwax led the Chelsea scoring attack with four goals. Logan Vaughn and AJ Tokarski added two goals each, Mitch Sumner, Liam Conti, and Tyler Wallgren one goal each. Harrison Lantis made eight saves in net for the Bulldogs.