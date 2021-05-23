Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Regional Titles

Photo by Sharon Kegerreis

The Chelsea track and field teams had big days at the Division 2 Regional at Milan Friday as both the boys’ and girls’ teams won Regional titles.

Both teams cruised to easy wins in the final standings with the boys finishing with 135 points and the girls with 134 and both winning by over 40 points.

For the boys team, it was the eighth straight Regional title for the Bulldogs.

The teams combined to have 17 athletes qualify in 15 events for the state finals. The boys had seven qualify in six different events and the girls 11 in eight different events.

The boys had three regional champions with Connell Alford winning the 3200, Will Barhite the 110 hurdles, and Dominic Guthre the pole vault.

Also qualifying with second place finishes were Aiden McGuire in the discus, Ryan Scott the shot put, Barhite the 300 hurdles, Erik Reiber 3200, and Alford the 1600. Parker Olk also qualified in the pole vault.

Third-place finishes went to Bram Harstuff in the 3200 and the 4x800 team Owen Smith, Nick Spruce, Jackson Dell, and Alford.

The Bulldogs had several fourth-place finishes. Reiber was fourth in the 1600 and Guthre the 400, Andrew Hilbert the 110 hurdles, the 4x100 team of Brandon Snyder, Ryan Martin, Nick Fisk, and Ben Strzyzewski; and the 4x200 relay of Jack Krugh, Fisk, Snyder, and Barhite.

Fifth-place finishes went to the 4x400 relay of Krugh, Smith, Spruce, and Guthre, Zebedee Swager 3200, and Smith 800.

The girls had four regional champions.

Trilian Krug won the 3200, Molly Mannor the 100 hurdles, and Morgan Majeske swept the shot put and discus events.

Second place state qualifying finishes went to Breanne Black in the pole vault, Krug in the 1600, the 4x400 relay team of Makayla Kegerreis, Audra Guthre, Kasey Matusik, and Riley Thorburn; and the 4x100 relay team of Mannor, Carley Grabarczyk, Laney Smith, and Kegerreis. Guthre also qualified with a state-finals qualifying pole vault and finished third.

The Lady Bulldogs had multiple third-place finishes.

Kegerreis was third in the 400 and long jump, Kate Gaiser the 3200, Kendra Patterson 300 hurdles, and the 4x800 relay team of Rachel Bullock, Gaiser, Thorburn, and Krug.

Mannor was fourth in the 300 hurdles, Ava Woodard fifth in the discus, and the 4x200 relay team of Kasey Matusik, Eva Dewaele, Smith, and Guthre was fifth.

The state qualifiers will compete in the Division 2 finals at Zeeland Saturday, June 5.