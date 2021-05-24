Chelsea Softball Clinches SEC White Title with Sweep of Tecumseh

The Chelsea softball team needed no help in clinching the SEC White title Monday as the Bulldogs swept Tecumseh 11-0 and 16-6 to claim the league championship.

The Bulldogs entered the day with a two-game lead over Dexter and needed a combination of two wins or losses by either team to clinch and Chelsea took matters into its own hands with the sweep.

The Bulldogs poured things on from the start in the opener with three home runs to take a 10-0 lead in the first inning.

Emilee Underwood smacked a three-run homer, while Emily McCalla and Mya Purdy hit solo shots to help the Bulldogs take the big lead.

Bekah Zachrich crushed a solo shot in the third to make it 11-0 and Underwood and the Bulldog defense would do the rest.

Underwood struck out seven an allowed four hits for the shutout win.

Andi Evers had a big game with three hits and three RBI, while Zachrich finished with three hits and two RBI. Nicole Roeser had two hits and two runs scored, and Katherine Thoms a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs clinched the outright title with the 16-6 win in the second game.

Madison Kay and Amelia Robinson smacked home runs for the Bulldogs. Kay finished with three hits and four RBI, and Megan McCalla three hits and two RBI. Emily McCalla chipped in with three hits and one RBI, Zachrich two hits and two RBI, Zoey Monica two hits and one RBI, Jenna Ouellette two hits and two runs scored, and Purdy a hit and two runs scored.

Emily McCalla struck out three for the win in the circle.