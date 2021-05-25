Chelsea Golf Team Brings Home SEC White Title

The Chelsea golf team held of rival Dexter to claim the SEC White title at The Grande golf club Monday, May 24.

The Bulldogs led Dexter by two points heading into the finals Monday and took the top spot at the league tournament to bring home the SEC White crown.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 319, easily outdistancing the second place Dreadnaughts with 332.

Carter DeRosia led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole score of 78 to finish tied for eighth overall in the SEC and fourth in the White.

Jace DeRosia and Reed Murray finished tied for fifth in the White with rounds of 79.

Jack Murray shot a round of 83, Ethan Lyles 88, and David Cole-Heiss 96.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Division 2 Regional at Tecumseh Thursday, June 3.